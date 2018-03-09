Police search for child missing out of Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A missing child alert has been issued for a 7-year-old out of Miami Gardens.

Dejah Hawkins was last seen near the 2800 block of N.W. 192nd St. Officials believe she may be in the company of 32-year-old Ashley McCoy.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Dejah Hawkins out of Miami Gardens. pic.twitter.com/U92NNRZRLV — FDLE (@fdlepio) March 9, 2018

Dejah is 4 foot 1 and weighs about 85 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 1-888-FL-MISSING or 911.

