Police search for Chevrolet Chevelle stolen out of Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle.
Officials said the classic car was taken from the Quality Detailing service shop located near North University Drive and Taft Street between 4 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on August 8.
The two-door 1972 gray Chevrolet Chevelle has a matte black hood and black interior in fair condition.
The vehicle has Edelbrock chrome wheels and a VIN number of 1D37F2B620632.
If you have any information on this auto theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.