Police search for Chevrolet Chevelle stolen out of Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle.

Officials said the classic car was taken from the Quality Detailing service shop located near North University Drive and Taft Street between 4 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on August 8.

The two-door 1972 gray Chevrolet Chevelle has a matte black hood and black interior in fair condition.

Can you assist us in locating this stolen 1972 Chevy Chevelle that was removed from 1700 N University Drive on 8/8/19? The vehicle is grey with a matte black hood & black interior. Please contact the PPPD at 954-431-2225 or @crimestoppers2 with any info. (Case # PPPD19OFF048467) pic.twitter.com/Qf7kN5vCGC — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 21, 2019

The vehicle has Edelbrock chrome wheels and a VIN number of 1D37F2B620632.

If you have any information on this auto theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

