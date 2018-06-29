Police search for cars believed to be used in Miami paintball attacks

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two cars which they believe may be connected to recent paintball attacks in Miami.

Officers are currently searching for a newer model gray or silver four-door Mercedes-Benz with dark tinted windows.

Investigators are also searching for a white Nissan. The make and model is not yet known.

Detectives believe two cars like these were used in the drive-by paintball attacks.

A total of six attacks have been reported in the last week. However, it is not clear if they’re all connected.

If you have any information on these vehicles, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

