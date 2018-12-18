Police search for carjacker in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man they said carjacked a woman in Miami Gardens Tuesday morning.

It happened along Northwest 30th Avenue and 170th Street.

7News spoke with a witness who said he was in his truck when he heard screaming.

“I just heard someone screaming, and I see her wrestling with the guy or whatever,” said the witness. “She’s trying to jump back in the car, on the driver’s side, but he’s wrestling with her. He gets in the driver’s side, backs up, she jumps in, but she just gave up after that because she didn’t want to get run over, and then he just took off.”

The subject took off in a 2017 Dodge Charger.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

