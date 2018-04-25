Police search for car crooks seen rummaging through vehicles in Parkland

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of car crooks were caught on surveillance camera burglarizing cars in Parkland.

The newly released footage showed a man in a hoodie opening the door of an unlocked car before rummaging through the vehicle.

Police said the subject has been seen with another man riding on a bike. The pair reportedly burglarized five cars in the Heron Bay neighborhood back in February.

The thieves took off with several items, including a handgun.

If you have any information on the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

