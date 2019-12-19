Police search for car burglar out of Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines police are searching for a robber on the run.

Surveillance video captured a man riding a yellow bike in a Pembroke Pines community and stealing from a car.

Can you identify this suspect who was caught on camera burglarizing a vehicle inside of the Landings community? The black male suspect arrived on a yellow bicycle & was last seen wearing a green & blue hooded sweatshirt. Please contact PPPD at 954-431-2200 with any information. pic.twitter.com/66LOD2dX7B — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 19, 2019

The man also tried to open the door of another car before taking off.

If you have any information on this car burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-tips. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

