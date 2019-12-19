Police search for car burglar out of Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines police are searching for a robber on the run.

Surveillance video captured a man riding a yellow bike in a Pembroke Pines community and stealing from a car.

The man also tried to open the door of another car before taking off.

If you have any information on this car burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-tips. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending