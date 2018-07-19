Police search for burglar who took tablets, cash from Miami restaurant

MIAMI (WSVN) - A burglar who stole tablets from a Miami restaurant is on the run.

An employee at the Akashi restaurant on Southeast First Avenue and Brickell Plaza told police that tablets and cash were stolen on July 7.

The burglar was seen around the restaurant, as well.

Police said they are still searching for the burglar.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.