Police search for burglar who targeted used car dealership in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen on surveillance footage burglarizing a used car business in Miami.

City of Miami Police posted a tweet on Monday morning capturing the theft on the lot of J & J Auto Group, located in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 34th Street at around 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 24.

Detectives need your assistance in identifying and locating the suspect seen on the video below who burglarized an auto sales business on NW 27 Ave and 34 St on February 24, 2019. If you recognize the suspect or know his whereabouts please call 305-579-6111 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/vVYw0Z3Sci — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 19, 2019

The burglar could be seen looking under the hood of different vehicles and removing the car batteries.

Officials said the man took four car batteries, each valued at over $500.

Detectives describe the man to be 40 to 60 years old with a white full beard. He was last seen wearing dark colored clothing and white sneakers.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

