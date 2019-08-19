Police search for burglar who targeted used car dealership in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen on surveillance footage burglarizing a used car business in Miami.
City of Miami Police posted a tweet on Monday morning capturing the theft on the lot of J & J Auto Group, located in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 34th Street at around 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 24.
The burglar could be seen looking under the hood of different vehicles and removing the car batteries.
Officials said the man took four car batteries, each valued at over $500.
Detectives describe the man to be 40 to 60 years old with a white full beard. He was last seen wearing dark colored clothing and white sneakers.
If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
