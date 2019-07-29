Police search for burglar who targeted Fort Lauderdale Tommy Bahama store

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a burglar who was caught on camera taking off with clothing from a Fort Lauderdale Tommy Bahama store.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers are investigating a burglary and an attempted burglary believed to be carried out by the same crook.

The burglary occurred at the Tommy Bahama store located on the 1000 block of East Las Olas Boulevard at around 5:30 a.m. on June 22.

Cameras were rolling outside of the business when a man could be seen around the back door of the business. He made his way inside before leaving minutes later with his arms full of clothing items.

Two days later, at around 2:30 a.m., a man could be seen on surveillance video footage attempting to open the same door, but it was locked.

He could be seen throwing an object at the door in an attempt to get it open, according to police.

After several unsuccessful attempts he fled the scene.

If you have any information on this business burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

