Police search for burglar who targeted 4 businesses in one night

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the crook who burglarized multiple businesses in one night.

Officials said the suspect burglarized three businesses in Davie and one in Hollywood, last week.

Police said all stores had the front door shattered and the cash register raided.

The burglar took off in a silver Kia, officials said.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

