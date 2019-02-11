Police search for burglar who stole from parked car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are searching for a burglar who stole from a parked car in Miami.

The burglary occurred on Jan. 8 in a Publix parking lot off the 4800 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

According to the victim, he parked his car at around 12 p.m. and returned at approximately 12:45 p.m. to find the back passenger side window broken.

A gray backpack was said to have been taken from the vehicle, which contained passports and an iPhone.

Detectives need assistance identifying the silver minivan’s occupants who committed a burglary to a motor vehicle at approximately 12:10 p.m. on 1/8/19. It occurred at the Publix parking lot located at 4870 Biscayne Blvd. If you have any information please call us at 305-603-6030 pic.twitter.com/6LaieJBU7n — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 11, 2019

Surveillance video captured a silver minivan parking next to the victim’s car as the victim walked away.

The passenger side door of the minivan is seen opening before the vehicle left the scene, shortly after.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

