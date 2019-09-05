Police search for bank bandit in NW Miami-Dade robbery

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a thief who robbed a bank in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The robbery happened at the BB&T branch on Red Road and 179th Street Thursday afternoon.

The FBI released pictures of a man wearing a construction vest and boots.

Officials said he demanded money from a teller and took off.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.