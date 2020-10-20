Police search for attacker after man badly beaten in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an attacker after a man was badly beaten in Hollywood.

Authorities said the subject beat the victim after Midnight Monday at the Van Buren parking garage located at South 20th Avenue.

Surveillance footage captured some close-up shots of the man police believe is responsible.

Officials said the victim lost consciousness and was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment.

If you have any information on this assault or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.