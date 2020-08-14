Police search for at least 4 crooks who targeted West Marine in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple crooks who stole pricey items from a West Marine in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the retail thefts at the store, located at 2401 South Andrews Ave., have been occurring since July 26.

Some of the items stolen include GPS units, marine speakers and other marine electronics.

Investigators said a group of at least four subjects is working together to target West Marine stores throughout Broward County.

Surveillance video captured the crooks at the Fort Lauderdale West Marine, grabbing merchandise and running out of the store to a waiting vehicle in the parking lot.

The store has lost over $10,000 to date.

Detectives said the suspects include three men and one woman, who all appear to be in their 30s.

