Police search for armed robbery suspect in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect at large in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, officers received a call of an armed robbery Tuesday morning. When an officer responded, the subject fled the scene brandishing a knife.

UPDATE: SWAT and K9 officers on scene. We received a 911 call of an armed robbery at Lincoln/Washington. Subject fled from our officer, armed with a knife. pic.twitter.com/uwQPwDdZPE — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 4, 2018

Police have set up a perimeter near 16th Street and Washington Avenue.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

