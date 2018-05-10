Police search for armed robbers who held up Little Haiti convenience store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in Miami are searching for suspects who held up a Little Haiti convenience store with an AK-47.

Detectives said two robbers, armed with both a handgun and an AK-47 rifle, walked into the store around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The two pointed their weapons at employees, demanding all the money from their cash register. While one robber held both employees at gunpoint, the other grabbed the cash.

Both suspects fled the store. The employees were not hurt in the robbery, but told police they were threatened.

Police describe the first suspect as a black male with a light complexion, who is 5’6″ to 5’7″, 140-150 pounds, and possibly in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a light zip-up gray hoodie, black pants, black shoes, blue gloves, and a partial cloth over his face.

The second suspect is a black male with a dark complexion, who is 5’8″ to 5’9″, 160-170 pounds, and possibly in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, black pants, and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370. You can also anonymously submit a tip to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

