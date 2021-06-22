SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who targeted a woman at a Southwest Miami-Dade drive-thru ATM.

On May 18, a 28-year-old woman was in the process of depositing cash at a Chase drive-thru ATM located at 16217 SW 88 St. at around 5:15 p.m.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a man blocked the woman with his vehicle, exited the car and pointed a firearm at her while demanding money.

After the armed robber took the victim’s cash, he fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

The amount of money taken from the victim is undisclosed.

The victim was not injured in the armed robbery.

The armed robber is believed to be between 20 to 30 years old.

Investigators believe the crook’s vehicle is either a Volkswagen Jetta or Passat.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

