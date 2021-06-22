SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who targeted a woman at a Southwest Miami-Dade drive-thru ATM.

On May 18, a 28-year-old woman was in the process of depositing cash at a Chase drive-thru ATM, at 16217 SW 88th St., at around 5:15 p.m.

“It’s definitely scary, been here 15, 20 years and never had an issue,” a bank customer said. “To me, it’s a random event, but that’s just me. I mean, it happens anywhere and everywhere. It’s unfortunate. It’s definitely unfortunate.”

According to Miami-Dade Police, a man blocked the woman with his vehicle, exited the car and pointed a gun at her while demanding money.

After the armed robber took the victim’s cash, he fled the scene in a dark-colored Volkswagen sedan.

The amount of money taken from the victim has not been disclosed. The victim was not injured in the armed robbery.

The armed robber is believed to be between 20 to 30 years old.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

