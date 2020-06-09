Police search for armed robber who targeted Fresco y Más in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a crook who robbed a supermarket in Homestead.

Newly released surveillance footage shows the man inside a Fresco y Más, at 27359 South Dixie Highway, at approximately 11:11 a.m. on May 13.

He can be seen placing several items inside a backpack and walking past the cash registers.

Investigators said after the man tried to leave without paying, a store employee requested he returned the items. The crook then brandished a folding knife at the employee and walked out of the store.

The man fled the scene on a bicycle with the stolen items.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives believe the man is between 20 to 25 years old.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

