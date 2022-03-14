HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died as police search for armed gunmen in Hollywood .

The shooting happened along Johnson Street and 73rd Avenue, just before 7 a.m., Monday.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

First responders rendered aid and rushed the victim to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Surveillance video showed two men who, police say, are persons of interest.

Three schools, Boulevard Heights Elementary, Apollo Middle and Hollywood Park Elementary, are in the area where the shooting took place.

Apollo Middle and Hollywood Park Elementary were put on code yellow, while Boulevard Heights Elementary remains on code red.

Broward County Public Schools said “Students are being rerouted to McCarthur High School or being advised to stay home.”

Officers said they believed the shooter was still near the scene, which was taped off. They also used K-9s in their search.

“We established a perimeter because we believed, at the time, that the suspects could possibly be in that area,” said Hollywood Police Ofc. Christopher Lata. “We deployed canines and used all our resources and, at this time, it is still an active investigation.”

Police advise that the public stay away from 72nd Street to 76th Street and from Arthur Street to Johnson Street.

Police said the people they are looking for are armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

