HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is underway in Hollywood as police search for an armed gunman.

The shooting happened in the area of 800 North 73rd Avenue, just before 7 a.m., Monday.

Three schools, Boulevard Heights Elementary, Apollo Middle and Hollywood Park Elementary, are in the area where the shooting took place.

Apollo Middle and Hollywood Park Elementary have been put on code yellow, while Boulevard Heights Elementary remains on code red.

Broward County Public Schools said “Students are being rerouted to McCarthur High School or being advised to stay home.”

Officers said they believe the shooter is still near the scene, which has been taped off.

They are also using K-9s in their search.

Police advise that the public stay away from 72nd Street to 76th Street and from Arthur Street to Johnson Street.

