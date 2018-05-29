Police search for armed carjacker in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for an armed carjacker, Tuesday morning.

7Skyforce was hovering over 27th Avenue between Northwest 14th through 17th streets, where police set up a perimeter. Miami Police are assisting Miami-Dade Police in the search.

The car in question is a tan colored Nissan Altima with an Ohio tag. Officials said one person is in custody and they are searching for a second person, who may be hiding near a trailer park.

Police have shut down the area as the investigation and search continues.

If you have any information on this situation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

