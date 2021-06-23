LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for answers after the bodies of two juvenile girls were found in a Lauderhill canal.

Lauderhill Police returned to the scene one day after the bodies were seen in a canal along the 5900 block of Northwest 21st Street on Tuesday.

Officers knocked on doors in the neighborhood, looking for information to help identify the girls and figure out how they ended up in the body of water.

“When it comes to a child, no one should sleep until we find out what happened,” said Loanna Jones, who lives in the area.

Jones said she hasn’t gotten any sleep since the grim discoveries were made.

“One of the neighbors noticed something floating in the water and we went to look and it was a little girl,” she said.

The girls were no older than 11 or 12 years old, investigators said.

Detectives also said the bodies had no obvious signs of trauma.

Jones started a memorial where she saw the second body shortly before 9 p.m.

Neighbor Derika Brown was seen adding items to the memorial on Wednesday.

“It’s crazy,” she said, “and it’s like nobody knows what’s going on. None of the parents, like, nobody is coming forward. Nobody’s child is missing, no missing reports like, what’s going on?”

While the medical examiner is working to determine a cause of death, police are trying to identify the two girls.

They believe they have identified one of the girls.

“We have to positively say, this is in fact the person, and we have to make sure that the next of kin is notified,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago. “It’s not that we’re not in contact with anybody, we are in contact with people that are not in this area, but again, this is very complicated, the case itself.”

Police said a big part of the investigation is speaking with witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

Neighbors are grieving for the girls and hope detectives will have an update soon.

“I just hope they can find answers quickly because a lot of parents, we are worried and scared because we don’t know if this is a random thing or if it’s something that can happen again,” said Jones. “I’m just scared for the kids.”

Police said they have not heard from either girl’s parents.

If you have any information on this case, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

