NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are revealing new details in their investigation into the banquet hall shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that left two dead and 21 others injured.

On Wednesday morning, Miami-Dade Police confirmed they are searching for additional shooters involved, in addition to the three shooters who were previously seen on surveillance video getting out of a white Nissan Pathfinder along the 7300 block of Northwest 186th Street early Sunday morning.

In another surveillance video posted on OnlyInDade, the Pathfinder could be seen as well as another car parked further back in the parking lot.

Once the three original shooters are seen firing shots at the crowd gathered in front of the banquet hall, another subject dressed in black could be seen coming out of the further vehicle in the lot. That subject starting shooting once the three original shooters started shooting.

The subject is then seen jumping back into the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Detectives are working to determine if the shooting was a coordinated attack.

The injured in the shooting range from 17 years old to 32 years old. Clayton Dillard and Desmond Owens, both 26, died from their injuries.

Monday afternoon, police located the Pathfinder submerged in a canal in the area of Northwest 154th Street and Second Avenue in North Miami-Dade. The vehicle was reported stolen on May 15.

Memorials continue to grow outside of the banquet hall where bullet holes remain in the glass window panes.

Investigators said the community has stepped up providing tips. However, they need the tips to keep coming in to get everyone involved off the streets.

Family members of one of the deceased victims will host a news conference on Thursday to ask for information that will lead to the killers.

Police are set to host a news conference Thursday to speak about a new effort, called Operation Summer Heat, to combat violent crime in South Florida. More details about the operation will be released then.

There is a reward of up to $130,000 for information that leads to an arrest of the killers responsible.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the reward.

