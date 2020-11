HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is still on for a missing 73-year-old woman from Homestead.

Maria Ramirez was last seen at her home in the Shores Community neighborhood, Wednesday.

According to police, she suffers from several health issues.

If you know where she may be, call homestead police at 305-247-1535.

