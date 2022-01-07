FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman in Fort Lauderdale.

Cynthia Linda Gray, 69, was last seen Wednesday wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

Police said she may have dementia.

She stands approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

