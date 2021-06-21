MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a 67-year-old missing out of Miami Beach.

Arlene Austin was last seen in the area of 18th Street and Collins Avenue on May 20.

According to police, Austin has been homeless for approximately one month.

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen Arlene Austin? Ms. Austin was last seen on May 20, 2021 near 18 Street and Collins Avenue.



Anyone with information is urged to call Miami Beach Police at 305.673.7900. pic.twitter.com/2qcJpbbdYD — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 21, 2021

She is also said to suffer from various health issues, early stages of Alzheimer’s and may also have an alcohol addiction.

Austin was last seen wearing a dark-colored top, black leggings and flip flops. She should be in possession of a blue and black Happy Cart filled with bags and a comforter.

Anyone with information on Austin’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 305-673-7900.

