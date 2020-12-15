Police search for 67-year-old man who went missing in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing out of Pembroke Pines.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department tweeted out a picture of Pascual Ortiz, 67, on Monday night.

Missing Person: Please help us in locating a missing endangered male. Pascual Ortiz, 67yo Hispanic male, blue shirt, tan pants, brown hat. Mr. Ortiz suffers from Alzheimer's disease. pic.twitter.com/VKRiQh5SNW — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 15, 2020

Ortiz stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan pants and a brown hat.

According to police, Ortiz suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

If you have any information on Ortiz’s whereabouts, contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

