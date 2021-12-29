MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing out of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

Grace Carbonell, 64, was last seen on Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a brown T-shirt and a black sweater.

Police said Carbonell has dementia.

She has black hair, black eyes, stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Carbonell’s whereabouts is asked to call police at call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

