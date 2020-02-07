Police search for 5th suspect involved in Fort Lauderdale armed robbery

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a crook who, along with four others, robbed two people at gunpoint in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the victims were walking along the 200 block of Southwest Fifth Avenue at approximately 4:22 a.m. on Sunday.

When the victims walked west on Southwest Second Street, they were approached by a group of five crooks.

One of the victims was punched from behind by one of the suspects.

Another suspect brandished a gun and demanded the victims to give up their belongings.

The victims then ran from the crooks in different directions.

One of the victims was seen being chased down by the crooks and attacked near the side of the road.

The man was left laying on the ground as the suspects fled with his possessions.

Four of the crooks were located shortly after and taken into custody.

The man detectives continue to search for could be seen in the video wearing a blue T-shirt with a large white Ralph Lauren icon, black light wash jeans and blue and white sneakers.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

