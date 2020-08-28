Police search for 5 connected to vandalism and theft in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for five subjects who tagged parking signs in Coral Gables.

Three men were captured on surveillance video using markers to graffiti the parking signs at the Coral Gables War Memorial Youth Center, located at 405 University Dr., just before 1 a.m., Sunday.

The men were accompanied by two women, one of which had a German Shepard with her.

According to Coral Gables Police, the subjects defaced several other properties including benches, city equipment, walls, fountains and a vehicle.

Gables Insider provided additional pictures of other locations the subjects tagged writing, “Cops kill” and “COVID is fake.”

Just after 5 a.m., the two men took bar stools from PPole Pizza, located at 279 Miracle Mile.

