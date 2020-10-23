Police search for 3 men involved in NW Miami-Dade armed carjacking

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an armed carjacking in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident took place along Northwest 27th Avenue near 91st Street at approximately 3:24 a.m., Friday.

Police said the subjects held the victim at gunpoint and shot at him before taking his 2014 black Honda Accord.

The victim was not injured.

Police are now searching for the three crooks.

If you have any information on this armed carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

