Police search for 3 in connection to armed robbery at motel in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down three individuals who were involved in an armed robbery at a Miami motel.

City of Miami Police said a man and woman were inside room 7 at the Saturn Motel, located at 6995 Biscayne Boulevard, on Sunday.

At around 6 p.m., the male patron walked out of his room and was approached by two men.

One man was armed with a knife and the other was armed with a handgun when they demanded the victim to hand over his belongings.

Authorities said the three men made their way inside of the motel room, and the crooks began hitting the victim.

Surveillance footage from outside of the motel room shows a woman keeping watch outside of the room.

The armed men then fled the scene with the victim’s belongings.

Detectives describe one of the crooks as a man in his 30s who was last seen wearing a gray bandanna covering the lower part of his face.

The other armed man is described as having a thin build, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black sweater and red bandanna covering the lower portion of his face.

Investigators are also searching for a female accomplice who has long, black, wavy hair and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and black sneakers.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

