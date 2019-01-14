Police search for 3 armed robbers in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men caught on camera committing an armed robbery in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident occurred on Jan. 6 at around 9 a.m. in the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and 76th Street.

Surveillance footage shows the three men running towards the victim and attacking him.

According to police, the victim was picking up a wallet from the ground when the robbers began to attack him.

When the bandits began to flee, the victim got into his car and followed them. After the victim chased the suspects for several blocks, one of the armed robbers got out of the car to shoot at the victim before fleeing.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center and as of Monday afternoon is said to be in stable condition.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

