SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an armed carjacking that took place at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said a man was pumping gas at the Wawa along Southwest 24th Street and 67th Avenue, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Three armed men approached the man and fled the scene with his vehicle.

The victim was not injured.

Detectives were able to track down the stolen vehicle at a parking lot near Kendall Drive and Southwest 122nd Avenue.

The crooks remain at large.

If you have any information on this armed carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

