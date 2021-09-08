SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an armed carjacking that took place at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade Police said a man was pumping gas at the Wawa along Southwest 24th Street and 67th Avenue, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Wednesday.
Three armed men approached the man and fled the scene with his vehicle.
The victim was not injured.
Detectives were able to track down the stolen vehicle at a parking lot near Kendall Drive and Southwest 122nd Avenue.
The crooks remain at large.
If you have any information on this armed carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.