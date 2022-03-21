MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 25-year-old missing out of Miami.

Daniela Medina was last seen in the downtown Miami area on Saturday.

We need assistance locating 25 yr-old Daniela Medina who has been reported missing on 3/20/22 from the #DowntownMiami area. She is 5’3” & 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings & suffers from Anxiety. Please call 305-579-6111/305-603-6300 w/info. pic.twitter.com/uddoVlcgLT — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 21, 2022

She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Medina was last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings.

Police said she has anxiety.

Anyone with information on Medina’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300.

