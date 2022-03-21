MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 25-year-old missing out of Miami.
Daniela Medina was last seen in the downtown Miami area on Saturday.
She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Medina was last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings.
Police said she has anxiety.
Anyone with information on Medina’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300.
