Police search for 2 who burglarized Cubaocho Museum and Performing Arts Center in Miami

Courtesy: City of Miami Police

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two Christmas bandits out of Miami.

Surveillance video captured one of the crooks stealing from the Cubaocho Museum and Performing Arts Center near Southwest 14th Avenue and Eighth Street on Friday.

His accomplice could be seen standing outside and keeping watch.

Detectives said they got away with goods worth more than $50,000.

If you have any information on the identities of these two men, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending