Police search for 2 who burglarized Cubaocho Museum and Performing Arts Center in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two Christmas bandits out of Miami.

Surveillance video captured one of the crooks stealing from the Cubaocho Museum and Performing Arts Center near Southwest 14th Avenue and Eighth Street on Friday.

Detectives need assistance identifying the suspects seen in the video below. On 12/25/20 they burglarized the Cubaocho Museum, 1465 SW 8 St & took goods worth over $50k. If you recognize the suspects, please contact our Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/fJ1XtOEWq7 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 30, 2020

His accomplice could be seen standing outside and keeping watch.

Detectives said they got away with goods worth more than $50,000.

If you have any information on the identities of these two men, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

