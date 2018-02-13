Police search for 2 robbery suspects, investigate police-involved shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men, who fled after an officer-involved shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning.
A perimeter has been set up in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and Fourth Street.
At this point it is unknown if anyone was injured in the shooting.
7News was on scene as police were seen gathered around a silver older model Chevy Malibu. K9 units were also on scene.
According to officials, the two men are robbery suspects.
If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
