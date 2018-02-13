Police search for 2 robbery suspects, investigate police-involved shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men, who fled after an officer-involved shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning.

A perimeter has been set up in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and Fourth Street.

We have a perimeter in the area of NW 10 Ave & 4 St., where we are looking for two possible robbery suspects. One of our officers was also involved in a shooting during the incident. Media staging area will be NW 12 Ave and 5 St. PIO is en route. pic.twitter.com/H5TQnttEeX — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 13, 2018

At this point it is unknown if anyone was injured in the shooting.

7News was on scene as police were seen gathered around a silver older model Chevy Malibu. K9 units were also on scene.

According to officials, the two men are robbery suspects.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.