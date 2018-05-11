Police search for 2 purse snatchers in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured two men who police say grabbed a woman’s purse as she exited an elevator.

According to Miami Police, one of the subjects grabbed the victim’s purse from her shoulder while his accomplice pulled on the strap.

The purse contained more than $8,000 in valuables.

Officials said the robbery happened on May 1 at around 6:40 p.m. at an apartment complex near Northwest 62nd Street and Seventh Avenue in Miami.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

