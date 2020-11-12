Police search for 2 men who ripped off Pembroke Pines department store

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men who, they said, stole from a Pembroke Pines department store.

Pembroke Pines Police said the crooks stole $2,600 worth of items from Dillard’s in October.

Officials said the pair fled the scene in a black Mercedes-Benz with the Florida tag number AC98280.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

