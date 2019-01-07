Police search for 2 men involved in vehicle burglaries

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men caught on camera burglarizing vehicles belonging to “Adwave Signs.”

The crime occurred in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and West Flagler Street in October.

One of the men police are searching for was seen breaking into three work vehicles.

He left, then returned with and an accomplice to put a generator and other tools into the back of a pickup truck.

The business owner said, “It looked like it was somebody that knew what they were doing. They came straight to the vans and trucks and weren’t camera shy.”

If you recognize these men, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

