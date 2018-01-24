Police search for 2 men in Davie Best Buy fraud case

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men are wanted by police for credit card fraud at a Best Buy in Davie.

According to Davie Police, two men — one who was in a wheelchair — walked into a Best Buy located along 2200 S. University Drive on Jan. 11. One of the subjects opened a Best Buy credit card by using another victim’s Florida driver’s license and social security number.

Do you recognize either of these men? They are wanted for fraudulently obtaining merchandise from Best Buy in the amount of $2861.98. Pls Call #DaviePolice 954-693-8200 or @crimestoppers2 954-493-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/eR5jv9sy3z — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) January 24, 2018

After opening the line of credit, the men purchased two televisions with the card. Police said both televisions totaled $2,861.98.

The subjects left the store in a dark-colored GMC SUV and remain at large.

If you have any information on these men or know of their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

