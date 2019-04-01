Police search for 2 men caught on camera burglarizing Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men who were caught on camera burglarizing a Miami home.
The crooks made their way into a home in the area of Northwest 57th Avenue and Third Street on New Year’s Eve.
Newly released surveillance video shows the crooks walking around the house before breaking in through a door.
According to police, the men ransacked the home before taking off with more the $15,000 of cash and jewelry.
If you have any information on this home burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.