Police search for 2 men caught on camera burglarizing Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men who were caught on camera burglarizing a Miami home.

The crooks made their way into a home in the area of Northwest 57th Avenue and Third Street on New Year’s Eve.

Newly released surveillance video shows the crooks walking around the house before breaking in through a door.

Detectives need your assistance in identifying the suspects seen on this video. They burglarized a home on 12/31/18 in the area of NW 57 Ct and 3 Street. If you recognize them please contact @CrimeStopper305 or Miami Police Burglary at 305-603-6030. pic.twitter.com/uWfVZYpRgw — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 1, 2019

According to police, the men ransacked the home before taking off with more the $15,000 of cash and jewelry.

If you have any information on this home burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

