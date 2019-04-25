Police search for 2 men caught on camera after robbing teen tourist

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for two men who robbed a teen tourist in Fort Lauderdale.

The robbery occurred in the area of A1A near Beach Place on Wednesday at around 8 p.m.

Victim Michael Cannon and his family were vacationing on Fort Lauderdale Beach from Virginia.

He said he had decided to go out for a walk along the beach and listen to some music before he was attacked. Cannon said his parents were just across the street.

“I was coming back to the hotel, and I saw these two guys,” said Cannon. “I just wanted to go for a walk. I didn’t expect to get jumped and punched right in the face.”

The two men allegedly approached the 19-year-old and asked him for money.

“He said something like, ‘Do you have money for cigarettes’ or something. I said, ‘No,’ and next thing you know, he clocked me,” said Cannon. “Clock me, knock me out and steal my phone.”

The victim hesitated, and the men responded by striking him in the face several times before taking his iPhone.

“They weren’t stopping when I was down. They kept hitting me,” said Cannon.

The teen suffered several abrasions to his face.

“I looked at my clothes, and all over this part of my shirt, there was blood,” said Cannon.

The 19-year-old was eventually discovered by strangers, who called for help.

Cannon’s mother, Mary Cannon, said she was worried after she lost sight of her son, but then she got a call from first responders.

“I was petrified, of course, just when the phone rang, and it was a number from Fort Lauderdale that I didn’t recognize,” she said. “I knew that … something had happened, but the paramedics immediately told me that he was OK, that they had him, that he was safe.”

Surveillance video captured the duo as they fled the scene.

While the search for the two men is now underway, the teen said he’s lucky to be alive.

“It wasn’t fun, but it could have been a lot worse,” he said. “At least I’m still alive. I’m not too badly hurt. I’m gonna bounce back from this. I’ve been through a lot of crazy stuff, and I can bounce back from this too.”

The men are described as having tattoos and being in their 20s. One of the men is said to have a face tattoo and face piercings.

If you have any information on this strong armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

