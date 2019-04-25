Police search for 2 men caught on camera after robbing autistic victim

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for two men who robbed a autistic man in Fort Lauderdale.

The robbery occurred in the area of A1A near Beach Place on Wednesday at around 9:20 p.m.

The two men allegedly approached the victim as he sat on a lounge chair and asked him for money.

The victim hesitated, and the men responded by striking him in the face several times before taking his phone.

Surveillance video captured the duo as they fled the scene.

The victim suffered several abrasions to his face.

If you have any information on this strong armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

