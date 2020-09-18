Police search for 2 men behind vehicle burglary in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are releasing surveillance video in an effort to identify two crooks who burglarized a vehicle in Miami.

The victim parked her 2020 white Mercedes in a parking lot located along Biscayne Boulevard and 64th Street on Sept. 1.

Investigators believe the vehicle was burglarized at approximately 8:44 p.m.

The victim returned to her car to find the driver’s side window smashed and her purse, which contained several personal items, had been stolen.

Surveillance video captured a black sedan pull up next to the Mercedes before two men got out of the vehicle to look inside the cars in the parking lot.

They then burglarized the woman’s vehicle.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two men seen in the video.

The driver of the black sedan was last seen wearing a white shirt with a white hat while the passenger was last seen wearing a white tank top.

