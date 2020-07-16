Police search for 2 men accused of assaulting officers in downtown Miami; 1 additional man arrested

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who, they say, committed battery on an officer in downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police said the incident happened at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Fourth Street on June 10.

Police arrived at the demonstration after some people vandalized the Christopher Columbus statues at Bayfront Park.

During the clash with demonstrators, police said two men tried using skateboards to attack their officers.

“Anyone with information, we’re urging you to contact us with more information on these individuals,” City of Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva said. “As we mentioned before, we have a zero tolerance for individuals who hide behind protests to incite riots or hurt individuals of the community, the general public or our officers.”

7News cameras captured the protesters during the confrontation, and both men police are searching for were caught on video.

Both men could be seen in the distance following a scuffle with police officers.

Police said the man wearing a white shirt hit one of their officers on the ground who was arresting someone.

When a sergeant got out of a patrol car to arrest someone for breaking his windshield, police said the man in the black shirt swung his skateboard at him.

Authorities said a third man, identified as Jeffrey Lopez Espinol, hit the sergeant with his skateboard on the head.

He was arrested on Tuesday and appeared before a judge in bond court on Wednesday. He has been charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

“He admitted to striking Sgt. Bellfort, stating ‘I snapped and hit him with the tip of my skateboard,'” Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer said.

Anyone who is able to identify one or both of the subjects is urged to call the City of Miami’s Investigative Support Section at 305-603-6415.

