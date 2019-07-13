Police search for 2 in skimming scam at NE Miami-Dade gas station

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for two men who were captured on surveillance video installing skimmers into gas pumps in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The footage shows the duo using a tool to pry a pump open at the Exxon station along Northeast 119th Street, Friday night.

Gas station employee Ronnie Cruz said a co-worker noticed the pump was broken into while doing his morning rounds.

“That’s one of our nighttime procedures: before we close, we check to see if its been tampered with and whatnot,” he said, “so at 6, the morning guy, his procedure is to check before he starts his shift, so he went around and checked and saw that they were busted open, and then he made the call and whatnot.”

Police are still looking for the subjects.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

