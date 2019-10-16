Police search for 2 hit and run drivers who left mother dead in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police handed out flyers along a busy Northwest Miami-Dade intersection in hopes of finding the driver who struck and killed a woman just weeks before.

Miami-Dade Police officers said 47-year-old Yenitza Roques was walking her dog along Northwest 67th Avenue and 170th Street just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 12.

A black Hyundai SUV struck her and kept driving, leaving her dead in the middle of the street.

A second vehicle then ran her over her body and also refused to stop or call authorities afterwards.

With no suspects in custody, her family and detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding her killer.

“We need whatever information that they can possibly provide to come forward and speak with a detective, so we can provide closure for this family,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Chris Thomas.

Roques’ daughter, who lives out of town, told 7News over the phone about the heartache her family has been dealing with.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster, and to be honest, nothing could prepare anyone to lose their parent like this,” said Marisol O’Farrill. “I want to plead to anybody in the community that if they know anybody who has information, to find it in their hearts to please come forward.”

Detectives said the first hit-and-run driver was behind the wheel of a 2017 or newer model black Hyundai four-door SUV.

If you have any information on these hit-and-run drivers, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

