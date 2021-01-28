Police search for 2 endangered missing juveniles last seen in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find two endangered missing juveniles who were last seen in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 12-year-old Jazmine Brown and 13-year-old Markevia Wright have been missing since Monday.

🚨 #MISSING: Markevia Wright, 13 years old, was last seen in the 12400 Block of SW 283 Street. The missing juvenile may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/HlPvU8LBED — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 29, 2021

🚨 #MISSING: Jazmine Brown, 12 years old, was last seen in the 28300 Block of SW 124 Place. The missing juvenile may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/Sa1sMtvaDQ — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 29, 2021

Jazmine is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals.

Police said the 12-year-old left on foot from the 28300 block of Southwest 124th Place, and she has not been in contact with any family or friends.

Markevia is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with white sandals and a black shower cap.

Investigators said Markevia left on foot from the 12400 block of Southwest 283rd Street and has not been in contact with any family or friends.

Police said the two missing juveniles may be in each other’s company and consider both juveniles as endangered.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

